  4. BMW, Audi among 8 luxury cars stolen from car bazaar in Uttar Pradesh

Eight luxury cars parked as a part of car bazaar, were stolen from Uttar Pradesh's capital in the wee hours of Tuesday. The stolen vehicles include a BMW, Audi and a Fortuner, which were parked in an open space, around 500 metres away from a police station here, police said.

Lucknow Updated on: November 05, 2019 14:21 IST
The incident came to light when the employees found the lock of the main gate opened. Apparently, the thieves first broke open the locks of a cupboard and then took out the keys of the cars, after dismantling the CCTV cameras installed in the premise.

Later, they shifted the vehicles parked in front of the premium cars, before taking them away, police added.

Further, the probe is on.

