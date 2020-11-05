Image Source : ANI BMW car crushes cop's leg in Delhi's Sarita Vihar, later crashes itself in police chase

A BMW car ran over a policeman and crushed his leg in Delhi's Sarita Vihar on Wednesday. Later, the car also crashed after being chased by police.

Another person suffered injuries in the incident. Meanwhile, the police have recovered alcohol from the vehicle. The man who was driving the BMW has been arrested.

A case has been registered under sections 186, 279, 332, 353, 307, 323, 427 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 184 of the Motor Vehicles Act.

