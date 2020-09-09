BMC seeks court's permission to demolish illegal construction at Kangana Ranaut’s khar flat

The Shiv Sena-controlled Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has approached the civil court to break down actress Kangana Ranaut's Residence at Khar on Wednesday. This comes after the BMC has already demolished parts of the actor's Pali Hill office citing it was an 'illegal construction'. The demolition was later stayed by Bombay High Court and sought to know how the civic body entered the property when the owner was not present.

Reacting to the demolition, Ranaut issued her first video statement on her official Twitter handle and said, "Uddhav Thackeray, do you think you have taken revenge by colluding with film mafia and demolishing my house? Today my home is demolised, tomorrow your ego will be demolished. This is the wheel of time, it never remains constant. You have done a great favour on me, as I understand what those Kashmir Pandits went through."

"I vow that I will make a movie not only on Ayodhya but also on Kashmir. I will awaken the citizens as I knew this will happen to us. Uddhav Thackeray, it is good that this cruelty happened to me as it signifies something. Jai Hind! Jai Maharashtra!," she concluded.

The trouble between the ruling Shiv Sena and Kangana started after the actor said that she feared Mumbai Police more than the "movie mafia" after tne death of Sushant Singh Rajput and likened the Maharashtra capital to Pakistan occupied Kashmir.

Kangana, who flew from Chandigarh by a scheduled commercial flight, landed at Mumbai around 2. 30 pm. She was escorted out of the airport by personnel of Central security forces and Mumbai police and was provided security right from the tarmac.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur condemned the demolition, saying she "is a daughter" of the state and she should get a "proper atmosphere" to work in her field.

The BMC came in for flak for the demolition, with some critics saying she was targeted while other defaulters were spared.

