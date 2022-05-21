BMC issues new notice to MP Navneet Rana, husband Ravi over illegal construction

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The Rana couple has been given 15 days' time to raze illegal construction in their Mumbai home.

The Birihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has issued a notice to Amravati MP Navneet Rana and her husband MLA Ravi Rana over "illegal construction" at their Mumbai home. The municipal body said the duo must remove the construction in 15 days or else BMC will have to get the demolition done.

In the new notice, the municipal body mentioned that all documents provided by the Rana couple were invalid. The BMC had already sent a notice to the couple recently arrested over the Hanuman Chalisa row under Section 488 of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act, 1888, according to which, officials can visit any building and ascertain whether any illegal alterations have been undertaken.

The couple was arrested on April 23 from their Mumbai residence after declaring they would recite the Hanuman Chalisa outside Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's home in Bandra. They were booked in two FIRs lodged on charges of sedition, promoting enmity, and assaulting a public servant to prevent discharge of duty.

(With agency inputs)

Also Read: Shiv Sena abandoned Hindutva, acting on directions from 10 Janpath: Navneet Rana

Latest India News