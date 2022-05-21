Saturday, May 21, 2022
     
BMC issues new notice to MP Navneet Rana, husband Ravi over illegal construction

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation issued a fresh notice to MP Navneet Rana and her husband Ravi, asking them to remove illegal construction at their home within 15 days. 

Abhro Banerjee Edited by: Abhro Banerjee @AbhroBanerjee1
Mumbai Published on: May 21, 2022 16:00 IST
The Rana couple has been given 15 days' time to raze
Image Source : PTI

The Rana couple has been given 15 days' time to raze illegal construction in their Mumbai home.  

The Birihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has issued a notice to Amravati MP Navneet Rana and her husband MLA Ravi Rana over "illegal construction" at their Mumbai home. The municipal body said the duo must remove the construction in 15 days or else BMC will have to get the demolition done. 

In the new notice, the municipal body mentioned that all documents provided by the Rana couple were invalid.  The BMC had already sent a notice to the couple recently arrested over the Hanuman Chalisa row under Section 488 of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act, 1888, according to which, officials can visit any building and ascertain whether any illegal alterations have been undertaken.

The couple was arrested on April 23 from their Mumbai residence after declaring they would recite the Hanuman Chalisa outside Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's home in Bandra. They were booked in two FIRs lodged on charges of sedition, promoting enmity, and assaulting a public servant to prevent discharge of duty.

(With agency inputs)

