Mumbai makes wearing of masks compulsory in public places

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has made it mandatory for residents of Mumbai to wear a mask in any public place including street, hospital, office, and markets. These masks can be the ones available with chemists or homemade washable masks which can be reused.

"I have come to the conclusion that the larger public interest making wearing of mask by any person who moving in any public place is necessary," Praveen Pardeshi, Mumbai Municipal Commissioner said in a letter.

He added that all persons who step out in public places, or while travelling in a vehicle or in a public gathering should wear a mask at all times.

"These masks may be standard mask available with the chemist or even homemade washable masks and can be used after proper washing and disinfecting," the commissioner said.

"Anybody violating these instructions will be punishable under Section 188 of Indian Penal Code (48 of 1010)."

