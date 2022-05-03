More trouble for Rana couple as BMC issues notice over 'illegal' construction at Mumbai residence

Follow us on Image Source : PTI MP Navneet Rana at Santacruz Station, after she along with her husband Ravi Rana were arrested for promoting enmity between different groups on Saturday, in Mumbai, Sunday, April 24

In more trouble for the arrested MP-MLA couple, Navneet Rana and Ravi Rana, the BMC has issued a notice for inspection of their residence in the Khar area in Mumbai. The notice is in connection with an alleged illegal construction.

BMC officials visit the premises to survey whether any illegal construction was done. The notice was issued based on a complaint of illegal construction under section 488 of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act-1888.

The notice mentioned that the designated officer along with an assistant or workmen may come on or after May 4 to inspect the building.

"I hereby give you notice that, I shall, on May 4, 2022 or thereafter anytime, pursuant to provision of the last named section, enter with assistants or workmen into or upon the premises no. 8th Floor, Lavie, Plot No-412, CTS NO-E/249, 14th Road, Khar west, Mumbai-52...to inspect the said premises, taking photos and measurements," the designated officer said in the notice.

Navneet Rana, the Lok Sabha MP from Amravati, and her MLA husband Ravi Rana from Badnera were arrested on April 23 by the Mumbai Police following their public declaration of reciting the Hanuman Chalisa outside Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's private residence 'Matoshree' in Bandra.

They are currently in judicial custody. While Navneet is lodged in Byculla women's prison, Ravi is in Taloja jail.

Although the couple had eventually dropped their plan to recite the Hanuman Chalisa outside Uddhav's residence, the Mumbai Police had registered an FIR against them on charges of sedition and promoting enmity.

The BMC had earlier issued similar notices to Union minister Narayan Rane's bungalow in Mumbai and a building in which BJP functionary Mohit Kamboj resides over alleged unauthorised constructions.

