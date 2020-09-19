Image Source : TWITTER Kangana Ranaut's Rs 2 crore demand abuse of law, should be dismissed with costs: BMC to High Court

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) asked the Bombay High Court to dismiss actor Kangana Ranaut’s petition seeking Rs 2 crore in damages for demolition of her bungalow in Mumbai, PTI reported. The BMC called Ranaut’s plea an “abuse of the process of law”.

“The writ petition and the reliefs sought for therein constitute an abuse of process,” the BMC said. “The petition should not be entertained and should be dismissed with costs.”

It further said that "The plaintiff approached the court with unclean hands and has suppressed true facts and isn't liable for any relief."

On September 9, the BMC demolished a part of Ranaut's Pali Hill bungalow here, claiming that she had made substantial structural alterations without due permission. After she moved the HC on the same day, a bench led by Justice S J Kathawalla stayed the demolition.

On September 15, Ranaut amended her plea, seeking a compensation of Rs 2 crore from the BMC.

In its reply, filed through advocate Joel Carlos, the BMC alleged that Ranaut falsely stated that the alterations were as per a permission previously granted by it.

On September 5, during a routine inspection, its officials noticed illegal repairs and alterations being carried out at the bungalow, so a demolition notice was issued and the demolition was subsequently carried out, it said.

Ranaut used the property as office space and had made substantial alterations and additions in violation of the sanctioned Building Plan, the BMC alleged.

Toilets were constructed in parking areas and existing toilet space was converted into cabins and a pantry, it said.

Ranaut could not argue that the demolition should not have been carried out during the coronavirus-induced lockdown, for if she was carrying out alterations during this period, she was liable to face action, the civic body said.

The next hearing is slated for September 22.



