'Blood Moon' captivates skywatchers across India, here's when you can see the next one On September 7, 2025, a stunning lunar eclipse captivated skywatchers worldwide. From the initial phases of the partial eclipse to the striking appearance of the Blood Moon, the rare celestial event lit up skies across India and the world. Let's find out when the next one is expected.

New Delhi:

The Blood Moon total lunar eclipse on Sunday united millions of skywatchers across India and around the world. From the serene valleys of Ladakh to the coastal stretches of Tamil Nadu, people stepped out to witness a rare 'Blood Moon' or the total lunar eclipse. The rare celestial spectacle, last seen in India in 2018, left onlookers mesmerised.

A total lunar eclipse, popularly called the 'Blood Moon,' occurs when the Earth moves directly between the sun and the moon, casting its shadow and filtering the sunlight into a reddish hue. Astronomy enthusiasts and professionals alike gathered at observatories, rooftops, and open fields to experience the awe-inspiring sight.

Sunday's eclipse was the longest total lunar eclipse

On Sunday, the Earth's shadow started covering the lunar disc at 9:57 pm as the moon played hide and seek in the cloudy skies with monsoon rains lashing parts of the country. The Earth's shadow will completely cover the moon at 11:01 pm, turning it coppery red, putting up a rare display of 'Blood Moon'. Cloudy skies played spoilsport at several parts of the country, but the live streams set up by astronomy enthusiasts worldwide made up for the disappointment due to overcast skies.

The total lunar eclipse was visible from across Asia and parts of Europe, Africa, and west Australia. Sunday's eclipse was the longest total lunar eclipse visible from India since 2022 and the first since July 27, 2018, to be observed from all parts of the country.

When will the next Blood Moon be visible in India?

The next 'Blood Moon' or a total lunar eclipse will be visible across India on December 31, 2028.

Eclipses are rare events and do not occur every full or new moon because the moon's orbit is tilted about five degrees relative to Earth's orbit around the Sun. A lunar eclipse occurs when Earth moves between the Sun and the Moon, casting its shadow across the lunar surface.

Unlike solar eclipses, lunar eclipses are safe to watch without protection; viewers can enjoy them with the naked eye, binoculars, or a telescope.

In India, however, lunar eclipses have long been surrounded by myths and superstitions. Many people avoid eating, drinking, or even stepping outside, fearing "poisoning or "negative energy." Some even believe eclipses are "harmful to pregnant women and their unborn children".

However, astronomers say lunar eclipses are merely shadow phenomena, understood long before Aryabhata's time, and "pose no risk to people or animals".

Unfortunately, certain non-scientific beliefs have led to unfortunate incidents during past eclipses, underscoring the need for scientific awareness. It is perfectly safe to go outside and eat while enjoying this magnificent celestial spectacle, said Ramanujam.

