Blade-runner ex-serviceman's New Year message wows Twitterati

Kargil veteran and India's first blade runner Major DP Singh (retd) on Wednesday tweeted to urge people to follow a simple trick to save on fuel, contribute to lesser pollution, and to save money.

The retired Army officer posted a video clip of his, on his Twitter handle @MajDPSingh and wrote: "Jai Hind & wish you all a very happy & healthy new year. Any resolution made? Sharing a trick. Check the video."

In the clip, the former Army officer said he followed #Lastmilesaving to stay fit, save fuel and control pollution, and save money. He asked viewers to follow it if they liked it and make it a new year resolution.

"Whenever you use a personal vehicle to travel, park it one mile, one km, or 500 metres from your destination. It will make you to walk the distance, and thus keep you fit, save fuel, contribute somewhat to lesser pollution and save money," he says in the 1.23-minute clip that got 1.7K views, 53 retweets and 272 likes.

One fan wrote: "Sir, it's a great idea."

Former Army chief Ved Prakash Malik tweeted: "And save water.... our greetings and best wishes for 2020 DP! Keep inspiring!"

One fan also suggested water conservation: "Save water. It's precious."

"Jai Hind, Sir. And happy new year. Hope to see you and run alongside at the Mumbai Marathon this month," said another user.

"Happy New Year... Keep motivating, brother," read one tweet.

One fan tweeted: "Happy New year, sir... You're an inspiration for us... may the Almighty bless you Awith happiness, good health, and peace in your life."

"Happy new saving year... words that are so true and easily implemented. Let's spread the message," said one user.

One fan had this to say: "Happy New Year to you too, Major. Stay fit. Keep running and keep inspiring us..."