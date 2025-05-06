Blackouts, sirens and evacuations: What citizens need to know about countrywide security drill tomorrow The last time such a drill was carried out was ahead of the 1971 India-Pakistan war, which ended in Pakistan’s defeat and led to the creation of Bangladesh.

New Delhi:

Amid heightened between India and Pakistan to the extent of a potential military conflict, the Ministry of Home Affairs has announced conducting country-wide civil defence security mock drills tomorrow, May 7, 2025 with states and Union territories starting preparations from Tuesday.

Although the Centre's directive to state chief secretaries does not specifically mention tensions with Pakistan, its timing, coming shortly after the Pahalgam terror attack, makes the context clear. The last time a similar exercise was carried out was ahead of the 1971 India-Pakistan war, which ended in Pakistan's defeat and the creation of Bangladesh.

Here's what citizens need to know and do during the security drill tomorrow

Who will take part in the drill?

The Ministry of Home Affairs has notified states that a nationwide drill will be conducted across 244 Civil Defence districts. The exercise, planned to reach down to the village level, is intended to evaluate and strengthen Civil Defence preparedness in all States and Union Territories.

The notification specifies that the drill should involve active participation from District Controllers, various district officials, civil defence wardens and volunteers, Home Guard members (both active and reservist), as well as NCC, NSS, NYKS, and students from schools and colleges.

It also highlights the need to train civilians to effectively respond in the event of a hostile attack.

What will be done during the security drill

The Home Ministry notification outlines nine objectives for the nationwide security drill.

The primary goal is to assess the effectiveness of air raid warning systems and prepare civilians for aerial attacks.

Hotline and radio communication with the Indian Air Force will be active during the drill.

The drill will test the functionality of control rooms and shadow control rooms.

Civilians and students will be trained in civil defence to respond during a hostile attack.

Training includes crash blackout measures, involving simulated blackouts where residents may be asked to switch off lights for a specified time.

The exercise will cover camouflaging of vital installations such as airfields, refineries and rail yards to shield them from potential enemy strikes.

The readiness of rescue teams, firefighting units and evacuation protocols will be assessed.

Evacuation drills will rehearse the movement of civilians from high-risk zones to safer areas.

Civilians will also be trained in first-aid, firefighting and shelter-building techniques.

India gears up for response to Pahalgam attack

The brutal Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed the lives of 25 tourists and a local pony ride operator, has left the country in shock. In a firm message, Prime Minister Narendra Modi promised an unimaginable punishment for those behind the massacre. Preliminary investigations have pointed to Pakistani involvement, consistent with previous cross-border terror incidents on Indian soil.

India has already taken diplomatic steps against Islamabad, including suspending the Indus Waters Treaty. The government is now reportedly preparing for a military response. In recent days, Prime Minister Modi has held a series of high-level meetings with Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and top officials from the security establishment. He has also met the chiefs of the Army, Navy and Air Force, as well as the Defence Secretary, fuelling speculation that a significant move may be on the horizon. The Centre’s directive to conduct a nationwide security drill is being seen as part of broader preparations for a potential counterstrike.