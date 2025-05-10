Blackout in Mata Vaishno Devi in Katra after sighting of suspicious drones as Pakistan betrays again According to the information, this drone came from the border area of ​​​​Akhnoor towards Katra and flew over the hills of Vaishno Devi and went towards Udhampur. Now, a complete blackout has been imposed in Katra Vaishno Devi.

New Delhi:

There was a stir in the city of Mata Vaishno Devi, Katra, on Saturday night when suspicious drone movement was seen in the sky. According to the information, this drone came from the border area of ​​​​Akhnoor towards Katra and flew over the hills of Vaishno Devi and went towards Udhampur.

As soon as the news of the drone movement was received, panic spread among the local people. People turned off the lights in their houses as a precaution and started looking for safe places. Seeing the seriousness of the situation, the administration immediately swung into action, and a complete blackout was imposed in the entire area.

At present, there is no information about any loss of life or property in this incident. Police and security agencies have started investigating the matter. According to sources, many senior officials also saw the movement of the drone, but due to security reasons, they do not want to make their names public.

The administration and security agencies are trying to find out what the purpose of flying the drone was and where it was operating from.

Shortly after the agreement to reduce tensions, Pakistan has shown its cunningness and has again started firing and sending drones on the border. The Indian Army is giving a befitting reply to this action of Pakistan, while the Indian air defence systems are destroying the drones. It is reported that after the ceasefire violation, Pakistan is trying to hide behind the cover of its civilian aircraft to avoid attack.

(Reported by Rahi Kapoor)