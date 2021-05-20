Black Fungus: How to identify disease and what to do; Check AIIMS guidelines

Image Source : PTI Doctors treat a Black Fungus infected patient at Mucormycosis ward of government ENT hospital in Hyderabad

Black fungus: As coronavirus infection has increased the risk of black fungus in the country, the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) on Thursday issued fresh guidelines for an early detection of the disease and its cure. The country's top hospital said that people with uncontrolled diabetes, on high doses of steroid, weak immunity or comorbidities are most vulnerable to the infection.

Symptoms of Black Fungus infection

- Abnormal black discharge or crust or blood from the nose

- Nasal blockage, headache or eye pain

- Swelling around the eyes, double vision, redness of eye, loss of vision, difficulty in closing eye, inability to open the eye, prominence of the eye

- Facial numbness or tingling sensation

- Difficulty in chewing or opening mouth

- Regular self-examination: Full face examination in daylight, for facial swelling (especially nose, cheek, around the eye) or black discolouration, hardening, and pain on touch

- Loosening of teeth

- Black areas and swelling inside the mouth, palate, teeth or nose (oral and nasal examination using torchlight, as far as possible you can see).

What to do?

- Immediate consultation with an ENT doctor, ophthalmologist

- Continue the treatment as advised by the doctor

- Monitor your blood sugar level daily, try to keep under control

- If you are suffering from any other serious diseases, continue to take that medicines

- Do not take any kind of medicine on your own

- Get a MRI or CT scan done on doctor's advise.

The cases of mucormycosis are gradually increasing, with highest cases reported from the states of Maharashtra and Rajasthan. Rajasthan has declared black fungus as an epidemic after over 100 cases reported in the state.

