BJP youth worker murder: Karnataka govt hands over probe to NIA

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Karnataka: BJP Yuva Morcha worker Praveen Nettaru hacked to death by bike-borne attackers.

BJP yuva worker murder: The Karnataka government has handed over the murder investigation of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Yuva Morcha worker Praveen Nettaru to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), said CM Basavaraj Bommai on Friday.

Praveen Nettaru was hacked to death by two bike-borne men in Bellare, Dakshina Kannada. The two accused, however, were arrested by Karnataka Police on Thursday in connection with the murder of BJP youth wing leader Praveen Nettaru.

The arrested accused have been identified as Zakir (29) from Savanoor in Haveri district and Mohammed Shafiq (27) from Bellare. Police said the two accused are allegedly behind the conspiracy to murder Nettar.

Earlier, addressing reporters in Sullia taluk of the district, ADGP (Law and Order) Alok Kumar, who visited Bellare and took stock of the situation, said the probe is underway from all angles.

Kumar said six teams have been formed with the help of Mangaluru city police commissioner and Udupi police. Praveen Nettar, 32, was hacked to death by unidentified motorbike-borne assailants at Bellare in Sullia taluk on Tuesday night. The Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha leader was running a broiler shop at Bellare near Puttur.

The killing led to tension and protests at several places in Dakshina Kannada district on Wednesday with instances of stone-pelting and police lathi-charge being reported.

Also Read: Karnataka BJP Yuva Morcha worker Praveen Nettaru murder: Police arrest 2 youth

Latest India News