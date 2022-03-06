Several BJP workers taken into custody following clash with Mumbai police amid Narayan Rane's interrogation

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE BJP workers taken into custody in Mumbai after clashes with police

Several workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) were taken into custody following a clash with the Mumbai police in the wee hours of Sunday. According to the details, the clash broke out between the BJP workers and Mumbai police outside Malvani police station, where the interrogation of Union Minister Narayan Rane and his MLA son Nitesh Rane was underway in connection with Disha Salian's death case.

Narayan Rane and son Nitesh had appeared before Mumbai Police on Saturday in connection with Salian's death case. The interrogation lasted for around nine hours at Malvani police station.

"We were released only after I called Amit Shah. Our statement was recorded then that Disha Salian did not die by suicide but was murdered. Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar provoked Disha Salian's mother after which she complained stating defamation," Rane told mediapersons while leaving Malvani police station after nine hours of interrogation.

"After the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput and Disha Salian, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray called me twice urging me to say it was not a minister's car. This is an attempt to pressurize us," added the Union Minister.

The father-son due had allegedly made defamatory remarks against late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's former manager Disha Salian.

On February 27, a case was registered against Narayan Rane and Nitesh Rane for allegedly spreading false information about the death of Salian.

