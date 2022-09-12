Follow us on Image Source : PTI West Bengal: Bombs explode during BJP protest rally in Cooch Behar, 2 party workers injured | VIDEO

Highlights Several country-made bombs went off during the BJP's protest rally in Cooch Behar.

Soon after the incident, BJP's Sukumar Roy alleged that the TMC workers hurled bombs.

Two BJP workers got injured, and were shifted to the district hospital.

BJP workers injured: Several country-made bombs went off during the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP)'s protest rally in West Bengal's Cooch Behar, which left two party workers injured. Soon after the incident, BJP District President Sukumar Roy alleged that the TMC workers hurled bombs.

The rally was taken out at Sitalkuchi in West Bengal on Sunday. The BJP was demanding the arrest of TMC leaders allegedly involved in various scams in the state. The injured workers were shifted to the district hospital, after which the situation started returning to normal.

"We held a massive protest rally (for the arrest of TMC leaders allegedly involved in various scams) in the Sitalkuchi area, Cooch Behar, during which TMC workers started pelting stones and later hurled bombs. As a result, 2 BJP party workers got injured," Roy said.

Dismissing the allegations by the BJP leader, TMC MP Santanu Sen told ANI that the BJP is doing so just to stay in the limelight. "It's an excuse... there are no people in their rallies so they are alleging all this to stay in the limelight. TMC does not have the need to attack the BJP rally, as they're a self-destructive party. TMC doesn't have anything to do with it. We don't instigate, they do," Sen said.

