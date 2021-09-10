Friday, September 10, 2021
     
BJP workers burn effigies of Jharkhand CM to protest against namaz room allotment in assembly

Over 100 party workers including women activists took part in the demonstration at the busy Sakchi roundabout.

India TV News Desk
Jamshedpur Published on: September 10, 2021 7:21 IST
namaz room protest
Image Source : PTI

Ranchi: Police personnel use water cannon to disperse BJP protesters during Jharkhand Assembly march as they protested against Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren's effigies were set on fire as the Jharkhand unit of BJP on Thursday staged a demonstration  to protest against “lathicharge” on its workers taking part in a rally in Ranchi. Led by Dharmendra Prasad, the East Singhbhum district president of BJP's OBC Morcha, over 100 party workers including women activists took part in the demonstration at the busy Sakchi roundabout.

Prasad said senior party leaders of the state unit were “lathicharged by police” on Wednesday when they were on their way to the assembly to express displeasure over allotment of a room for offering namaz in the House.

Several party leaders suffered injuries, he claimed.

“Soren is hell bent to crush voices raised against him and indulge in the politics of appeasement instead of fulfilling the promises made by the government,” Prasad said.

The BJP is not scared of batons and would continue to fight for the interest of people, he asserted.

Earlier on Tuesday as well, BJP MLAs in saffron outfits trooped into the Well of the Jharkhand assembly in protest over the namaz room, disrupting House proceedings.

As soon as the House assembled for the day, the BJP members began their protest over the namaz room and the state's employment policy even as Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahto repeatedly urged them to allow the conduct of business.

(PTI Inputs)

