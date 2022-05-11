BJP worker found dead in West Bengal's East Midnapore, second in a week; party blames Trinamool

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE BJP worker found dead in West Bengal's East Midnapore

BJP worker found dead in Bengal: The Bharatiya Janata Party's West Bengal unit has claimed that a party worker was killed by the ruling Trinamool Congress miscreants in the East Midnapore district on Tuesday night. The deceased worker has been identified as Krishna Patra.

According to the saffron party's claim, Patra was kidnapped and murdered by the TMC miscreants on Tuesday night. His body was dumped in a gutter later.

"Krishna Patra, BJP activist from Maina assembly constituency, East Midnapore district was abducted from his house & killed by the TMC miscreants in the dark of the night! One BJP worker after another is being slain by the TMC. Brutality reigns Bengal along with Mamata!" the party tweeted.

The BJP has been alleging that its workers and supporters in West Bengal are being killed by the Trinamool Congress.

Last week, a BJYM worker was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Kolkata. He was identified as Arjun Chourasia. His body was found hanging in the Ghosh Bagan area inside an abandoned building. The BJP alleged that he was murdered by the ruling Trinamool Congress.

