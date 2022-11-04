BJP worker attacked in Greater Noida, MP Mahesh Sharma seeks action as his close aide hospitalized

Follow us on Image Source : PTI MP Mahesh Sharma's close aide attacked

A BJP worker and close aide of Gautam Buddh Nagar MP Mahesh Sharma was attacked by unidentified miscreants in Greater Noida.

Police said the victim identified as Sanchit Sharma alias Singga Pandit received grievous injuries and hospitalized in the attack.

Pandit was attacked in the Beta 2 police station area of Greater Noida late Thursday night and an FIR has been lodged in the matter, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Vishal Pandey said.

Notably, Sanchit was briefly arrested in August on charges of promoting enmity after he allegedly made some objectionable remarks on the Tyagi community in the wake of the Shrikant Tyagi episode in Noida.

MP Mahesh Sharma’s reaction on the attack

Mahesh Sharma, the BJP's Lok Sabha MP, said he is expecting quick action by the police against those guilty and added that he and his party would take action only after “36 hours”.

The FIR has been lodged over a complaint by the BJP's local mandal president Mahesh Sharma (same name as the MP's) who too was in a car with Sanchit Sharma along with one more party worker but they had somehow managed to escape the attackers, a police official said.

Their car was intercepted near a hotel by the seven to eight unidentified men who were in two SUVs and carried arms with them, he said.

"Sanchit has received injuries on his legs. Four police teams have been put into the case. CCTV footage are being examined for any leads. The people involved in the case will be arrested soon and strict action will be taken against them, Additional DCP Pandey said.

The FIR has been lodged under Indian Penal Code sections 307 (attempt to murder), 147, 148 (both related to rioting, 342 (wrongful confinement), among others, the police said.

The BJP MP Mahesh Sharma also visited the hospital to meet Sanchit. Later, talking to reporters he said he has been informed that the attackers had come in two cars – a black colour Scorpio and a white colour Scorpio.

“The attackers brandished revolvers and pistols at them (BJP workers) and attacked them with rods. They left Sanchit considering him dead. I have spoken to Sanchit and he shared some details with me,” Sharma, an MBBS doctor by profession, said.

“I am in pain that my mandal adhyaksh and my party workers have been attacked in such a manner in Greater Noida. It was a life threatening attack, one that has caused us pain,” he said.

“We have full faith in the police and we are giving the police time to investigate the matter and punish the guilty. The next step from the party's side and my side will be after 36 hours. It is our dharma and our responsibility to ensure safety of our party workers and we will fulfil it,” the BJP leader said.

When asked who could be behind the attack, Sharma said it was part of police investigation and would be known after probe only. He added that Sanchit has been brutally wounded and has suffered multiple fractures in his hands and legs during the attack.

“Thankfully, every time an attempt was made to hit him on the head with rods, he had put his hands in between to prevent direct injury to his head,” Sharma added.

He assured that the BJP stands by its workers and as a public representative of Gautam Buddh Nagar he was with them, too.

(With PTI input)

