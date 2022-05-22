BJP worker beats differently-abled man to death in MP's Neemuch, arrested | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB/@JITUPATWARI BJP worker beats differently-abled man to death in MP's Neemuch, arrested

BJP worker arrested: In a shocking incident, a 65-year-old differently-abled man was beaten to death by a BJP worker in Madhya Pradesh's Neemuch district. As per reports, he was thrashed on alleged suspicion of belonging to another community. The BJP worker, identified as Dinesh Kushwaha, the husband of Manasa's BJP corporator has been arrested.

He was assaulted brutally for not showing his Aadhaar card. The deceased, who was identified as Bhanwarlal Jain of Sarsi village of Ratlam, was found dead in Manasa on Thursday, police said.

Congress leader Jitu Patwari shared a video of the incident on Twitter, and questioned the BJP government in MP. "First Dalit, then Muslim-Adivasi and now Jain! This poison, the furnace of deadly hatred has been lit by BJP," he wrote. In the video, Dinesh Kushwaha is allegedly seen beating Jain demanding his Aadhar card, and asking whether he is a Muslim.

Police said Bhanwarlal Jain had gone to Chittorgarh on May 18 with his family. He later went missing. On Friday, he was found dead in Manasa of Neemuch district. Later, the video went viral on social media. "We found the body of the victim on Thursday. After his pictures were released on social media, his family members from Ratlam identified him as Bhanwarlal Jain," said Mansa Police Station House Officer K.L. Dangi, reported news agency IANS.

An FIR was lodged on Saturday under sections 304 (causing death by negligence) and 302 (murder) of IPC. "A case has been registered against the accused of Neemuch incident under sections 302 and 304 of the IPC and he has been arrested," said BJP minister Narottam Mishra on Saturday.

Notably, communal violence erupted in Neemuch after a group of Hindu activists attempted to install an idol of Lord Hanuman near a Muslim shrine in Purani Kacheri area last Sunday. The district administration had seized the idol on Tuesday.

Reacting to one after other incidents in the district, former chief minister and the state Congress president Kamal Nath accused the BJP led state government of failing to maintain the law and order situation in the state.

(With IANS inputs)

