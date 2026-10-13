BJP women MPs meet President Murmu, seek Congress MP's suspension from LS over 'sexual misconduct'

New Delhi:

In a significant development, BJP women MPs on Tuesday met President Droupadi Murmu and sought the suspension of Congress MP Angomcha Bimol Akoijam from the Lok Sabha over allegations of sexual harassment at Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). After meeting President Murmu, BJP Mahila Morcha president Roop Kumari Choudhary said the delegation also urged the President to ensure the safety of the alleged victims of sexual harassment at the JNU.Notably, the delegation was led by BJP MP D Purandeswari and included Choudhary, Delhi MP Bansuri Swaraj and others.

Why is meeting of BJP women MPs with President Murmu significant?

The meeting of the BJP women MPs with President Murmu comes a day after the BJP Mahila Morcha staged protests outside the Congress headquarters in Delhi and several places in Himachal Pradesh, demanding that the party expel Akoijam, the MP from Inner Manipur. Those who participated in Monday's protest in Delhi include Union Women and Child Development Minister Annpurna Devi, along with several women MPs and workers of the BJP.

Amid these development, the JNU dismissed Akoijam last week after an inquiry into the sexual harassment allegations against him found him guilty. He was a professor at the Centre for the Study of Social Systems under JNU's School of Social Sciences.

Reports suggest that at least 11 female students had filed sexual harassment complaints against the professor in May 2026. The complaints alleged that Akoijam invited students to his campus residence under the pretext of meetings or gatherings and attempted to exploit them sexually. Some of the students also alleged that he used to make obscene and inappropriate remarks in class.

Akoijam was last week booked on charges of sexual harassment

After his dismissal as professor from Jawaharlal Nehru University, Congress MP Angomcha Bimol Akoijam was last week booked on charges of sexual harassment and insulting a woman's modesty, according to Delhi Police.

The FIR was registered on a complaint lodged by the university's chief security officer on October 11, the officials said on Monday. Police said a case was also registered against Akoijam, the Congress MP from Inner Manipur, following a complaint by JNU's chief security officer.

The FIR was registered at the Vasant Kunj North police station on Sunday under sections 75, 75(1)(i), 75(1)(iv) and 79 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which deal with sexual harassment and acts intended to insult the modesty of a woman, among other offences.

With inputs from PTI

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BJP Mahila Morcha protests outside Congress HQ over harassment allegations against Bimol Akoijam