'BJP will bulldoze your house': Yusuf Pathan was threatened during protest, claims NC MP; Mahua names Owaisi

New Delhi:

As Trinamool Congress (TMC) battles a major rebellion within its parliamentary ranks, an old incident from the winter session of Parliament has resurfaced, with Srinagar MP Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi and TMC leader Mahua Moitra recalling an episode in which rebel MP Yusuf Pathan was allegedly warned against protesting against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The recollection comes a day after Pathan and 19 other rebel TMC MPs informed Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla of their decision to merge with the National Citizens Party of India (NCPI), deepening the crisis within Mamata Banerjee's party.

‘Yusuf was almost shivering’: Mehdi’s account

In a post on X, Mehdi narrated what he claimed took place during the Opposition's protest against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) and other issues in Parliament during the winter session. According to Mehdi, Yusuf Pathan was participating in the protest alongside TMC MPs when a Muslim MP from another party allegedly confronted him and advised him to step away.

Mehdi claimed that Pathan returned to his seat looking visibly disturbed.

"I saw a change on Yusuf’s face, he was almost shivering," Mehdi wrote, adding that when he later asked Pathan what had happened, the former cricketer allegedly said he had been warned against opposing the BJP.

According to Mehdi, the MP told Pathan, "What is wrong with you? Why are you protesting against BJP... They will bulldoze your house in Gujarat."

Mahua Moitra names Owaisi, hits out at Pathan

Responding to Mehdi's post, Mahua Moitra went a step further and publicly identified the person allegedly involved as AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi. Moitra claimed she had intervened at the time and reassured Pathan that the party stood firmly behind him.

"What a pity I fought for a gaddar with no courage and no spine. He was better off doing commentary. What a scared phattu," Moitra wrote. Mehdi added saying he felt sorry for Moitra and the TMC because they had supported Pathan, only to be "stabbed in the back."

The TMC turmoil

Yusuf Pathan, who entered politics after winning the Baharampur Lok Sabha seat on a TMC ticket in 2024, has emerged as a key figure in the dissident camp. The crisis within the TMC deepened after a group of around 20 Lok Sabha MPs, including Yusuf Pathan, sought recognition as a separate faction and requested a merger with the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has indicated that a decision will be taken only after hearing both the rebel MPs and the Mamata Banerjee-led faction.

Sources said the Speaker's office has asked TMC MPs loyal to Mamata to present their side before any ruling is made. A final decision is expected before the Monsoon Session of Parliament.

In West Bengal, a rival faction led by Ritabrata Banerjee has reportedly gained the support of 64 MLAs, while in the Rajya Sabha, four TMC MPs have already resigned.

The rebel Lok Sabha group, led by Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, has also indicated support for the BJP-led NDA. Meanwhile, senior TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee has urged the Speaker not to recognise the breakaway faction, setting the stage for a political and legal battle over the party's future, symbol and assets.