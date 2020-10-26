BJP's victory in Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council election historic: JP Nadda

Image Source : PTI File photo: BJP National President JP Nadda addresses during the inauguration of Akhil Bhartiya Mandal Prashikshan Shivir Yojna, BJPs Central Training Workshop at party headquarters, in New Delhi.

BJP President JP Nadda on Monday termed BJP's victory in Leh Autonomous Hill Development Council election as historic after the party won 15 out of 26 seats. The election on 26 seats was held on Thursday. BJP, Congress, AAP and independent candidates had contested the elections.

Taking to Twitter, JP Nadda said, "BJP's victory in Leh Autonomous Hill Development Council, Leh election is historic. BJP has won 15 out of 26 seats. I congratulate Shri @Jtnbjp and all karyakartas of @BJP4Ladakh unit. Gratitude to the people of Ladakh for their faith in BJP."

