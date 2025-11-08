BJP veteran LK Advani turns 98: PM Modi, Amit Shah, Yogi Adityanath and leaders praise his legacy Advani, who led the 1990 Ram Janmabhoomi Rath Yatra and helped establish the BJP with Atal Bihari Vajpayee, was also recently awarded the Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian honor.

New Delhi:

Senior BJP leader and former Deputy Prime Minister L.K. Advani celebrated his 98th birthday on Saturday, receiving heartfelt wishes from political leaders across the country. Recognised as a key architect of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its rise as a dominant national political force, Advani was also awarded the Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian honour, earlier this year for his lifelong dedication to the nation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his birthday greetings to Advani via social media platform X, calling him “a statesman blessed with towering vision and intellect.” Modi lauded Advani’s dedication to India’s development, describing him as a leader who “embodied the spirit of selfless duty and steadfast principles.” He added, “His contributions have left an indelible mark on India’s democratic and cultural landscape. May he be blessed with good health and a long life.”

Amit Shah's tribute

Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah wished Advani a happy birthday, describing him as a source of inspiration for millions of party workers. Shah highlighted Advani’s dedication to the nation, stating, “From organisation to government, Advani Ji’s only goal has always been Nation First. He strengthened the party from villages to cities and fortified India’s security as Home Minister. I pray for his long life and good health.”

J.P. Nadda's greetings

BJP National President J.P. Nadda said, “Shri Lal Krishna Advani Ji’s entire life is a vivid expression of integrity, ethics, and patriotism. His dedication and hard work in strengthening the party across the country and mentoring countless workers are truly inspiring. I wish him continued health and longevity.”

Yogi Adityanath's message

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath praised Advani as a guiding force for the BJP family, stating, “With the spirit of ‘Nation First,’ Advani Ji has devoted his life to the country’s welfare. His dedication to public service and organisational skills serve as an exemplary model for countless workers. May Lord Ram bless him with good health and a long life.”

Rajnath Singh's appreciation

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh wished Advani on his birthday, saying, “His life is a true reflection of integrity, conviction, and selfless service to the nation. Advani Ji’s visionary leadership and guidance have enriched India’s democratic fabric and inspired generations of karyakartas. I wish him good health and a long life.”

Nitish Kumar’s Greetings

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar also sent his best wishes, saying, “I extend my heartfelt congratulations to Shri Lal Krishna Advani Ji on his birthday. I pray for his good health and long life.”

Shivraj Singh Chouhan's Tribute

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan called Advani a symbol of integrity and service, adding, “He nurtured the roots of the BJP and helped it grow into a massive force. May Lord Ram’s blessings be upon him always. I wish him health, longevity, and continued guidance for all of us.”

A legacy of political leadership

Advani has played a crucial role in shaping Indian politics over the last four decades. After the dissolution of the Janata Party in 1980, he co-founded the BJP along with Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Together, they laid the foundation of a party that would go on to become a national political powerhouse.

Advani served as Deputy Prime Minister of India in Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s government from 2002 to 2004. His political career is marked by significant milestones, including the leadership of the 1990 Rath Yatra during the Ram Janmabhoomi movement, which played a pivotal role in galvanising public sentiment and establishing him as a prominent national leader.

Impact on the BJP and the nation

Throughout his career, Advani has been celebrated for his organisational acumen, mentorship of party workers, and unwavering commitment to India’s democratic ideals. His efforts have contributed to the party’s growth from a fledgling organisation to one of the country’s largest political parties, with influence extending from villages to metropolitan centres.

As L.K. Advani turns 98, his contributions to Indian politics and society continue to inspire generations. The birthday wishes from Prime Minister Modi and other senior leaders underscore the enduring legacy of a leader who has devoted his life to public service, party building, and the progress of the nation.