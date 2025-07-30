BJP to launch nationwide Tiranga Yatra to promote patriotism, celebrate Operation Sindoor | Details inside BJP conducted a 10-day Tiranga Yatra from May 13 to May 23 to celebrate the success of Operation Sindoor. The objective was not only to inform the public about the achievements of the operation but also to inspire a spirit of national pride and unity.

New Delhi:

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will launch a nationwide Tiranga Yatra across all mandals (local units) from August 10 to 14, according to news agency ANI sources. The initiative is intended to promote patriotism and showcase the achievements of Operation Sindoor.

During the Tiranga Yatra, the BJP plans to extensively promote the speeches made in Parliament by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and other senior leaders during the special discussion on Operation Sindoor.

Additionally, as part of the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, the national flag will be hoisted at every home and establishment from August 13 to 15, reinforcing patriotic spirit and national unity.

BJP had 10-day Tiranga Yatra in May

Earlier, from May 13 to May 23, the BJP conducted a 10-day Tiranga Yatra to celebrate the success of Operation Sindoor. The initiative aimed not only to inform citizens about the operation’s achievements but also to instill a sense of national pride and unity.

A Swachhata Abhiyan (cleanliness drive) will be conducted at sites linked to the freedom struggle, war memorials, and national landmarks.

"Placards praising India's defence forces, commemorating martyrs, and showcasing indigenous defence equipment will be prominently displayed throughout the yatra. As part of the events, police officers, war heroes, and the families of martyred soldiers will be honoured in recognition of their service and sacrifice. Additionally, visits to border outposts will be organised--subject to official permissions--where serving soldiers will be formally felicitated for their dedication to the nation," said sources.

Silent march on August 14

For the upcoming phase from August 10 to 14, a silent march will be organised on August 14 nationwide to observe Vibhajan Vibhishika Smriti Diwas (Partition Horrors Remembrance Day), paying homage to those who suffered during the Partition of India.

Each state will constitute a committee comprising one convenor and three members to coordinate the yatra. At the national level, BJP National General Secretary Sunil Bansal has been appointed as the chief coordinator for the campaign.

The Tiranga Yatra is expected to become a unifying movement celebrating India's military achievements, honouring its heroes, and fostering a renewed spirit of nationalism. During the May yatra, slogans such as "Bharat Mata Ki Jai," "Hindustan Zindabad," and "Indian Army Zindabad" echoed across the skies, with millions participating in what the party described as a symbol of India's unity against terrorism.

