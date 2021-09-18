Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE BJP to hold 2-day meeting of OBC Morcha's state working committee from today

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will organise a two-day meeting of the State Working Committee of the Other Backward Class (OBC) Morcha from today. The meeting scheduled for September 18 and 19 in Ayodhya, will take place as part of preparations for upcoming Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh due next year. It will be inaugurated by the state president and concluded by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on September 19.

According to sources, all the big OBC leaders of UP BJP are going to participate in this program. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Maurya, State President Swatantra Dev Singh, and Organization Minister Sunil Bansal will also take part in the event.

All big leaders of the state will also give information about the steps taken by the government regarding backward classes.

Union Minister BL Verma is also scheduled to participate in the program and will give information about the steps taken by the central government for the progress of the OBCs.

The OBC vote bank is going to play an important role in the UP elections. The BJP itself has indicated this in the recent cabinet expansion at the Centre by including a large number of OBC ministers and gave a message to the society by making 27 OBC ministers at the centre.

Party sources said that in the coming days, a meeting of all the fronts is going to be held regarding the UP elections.

(With ANI Inputs)

