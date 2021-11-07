Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO/ PTI BJP to contest Punjab Assembly Elections 2022 on all 117 seats

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will contest all 117 assembly seats in the 2022 Punjab polls, state party president Ashwani Sharma said on Sunday.

In the 2017 Assembly elections, Congress had won an absolute majority in the state by winning 77 seats and ousted the SAD-BJP government after 10 years. While the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) emerged as the second-largest party winning 20 seats in 117-member Punjab Legislative Assembly. The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) could only manage to win 15 seats while the BJP secured 3 seats.

(with ANI inputs)

