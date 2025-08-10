BJP tears into Rahul Gandhi over ‘lies’ on Operation Sindoor after Air Force Chief’s ‘full freedom’ remark BJP hits out at Rahul Gandhi after Air Force Chief’s “full freedom” remark.

New Delhi:

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has launched a blistering attack on Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of lying in Parliament and tarnishing India’s global image. The party’s counter came after Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Upendra Dwivedi stated that the armed forces had a “free hand” during Operation Sindoor. Gandhi, while addressing the House during the Operation Sindoor debate, had alleged that the Centre instructed the Indian Air Force not to target Pakistan’s air defence system, effectively “tying their hands behind their backs.”

‘No restrictions, full freedom given’: Air Force Chief

Speaking at a lecture on Saturday, Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh credited “very clear political will” as one of the key factors behind Operation Sindoor’s success, launched to avenge the killing of 26 civilians in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam.“There were no, I repeat, no restrictions on us. Full freedom was given to us to plan and execute,” Singh said, adding that any operational constraints were “self-made” decisions by the forces to control escalation.

He also confirmed that six Pakistani aircraft were downed during the operation.

‘Political clarity boosted morale’

Echoing the Air Force chief, COAS General Upendra Dwivedi said the government’s “free hand” and “political clarity” empowered the armed forces to strike decisively. “For the first time, we saw that kind of confidence and political direction… it galvanised the whole nation,” he noted, recalling how seven out of nine targets were destroyed during the strikes.

BJP leaders demand apology

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju accused Gandhi of “constantly lying” and lowering the dignity of the Opposition leader’s office. “You have not only lowered your stature but damaged India’s high reputation,” Rijiju said.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the remarks by the service chiefs should “put the Congress party to shame” for pushing “Pak-originated disinformation.” BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya said Gandhi’s credibility was now “in tatters.”