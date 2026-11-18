The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has launched a sharp attack on Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi for his "India sitting on economic disaster" remarks at Columbia University. Slamming Gandhi for his remarks, BJP leader Pradeep Bhandari said that his inherent hate for India's progress and Indian democracy makes him speak ill of India every time he goes abroad. Bhandari said his statement comes at a time when there is global consensus that India is the fastest-growing economy and a world-respecting Indian democracy.

"Do not forget, just a few days back at the "Bharat Summit" in Hyderabad, he made foreigners berate India's democracy! Rahul Gandhi's inherent hate for India's progress& Indian democracy makes him speak ill about India every time he goes abroad!... Rahul Gandhi is a disaster as a responsible LOP!" the BJP leader said in a video posted on X.

PM Modi upholds India's national interest

Meanwhile, he hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for upholding the country's respect and national interests whenever he steps onto the global stage.

"Compare this to PM Narendra Modi, who upholds India's national interest every time he goes on an official visit & respects the spirit of India's national flag! Rahul Gandhi insults spirit of India's National Flag by speaking against India democracy!" he added.

Only those hungry for power are unhappy

Targeting Rahul Gandhi for his remark, West Bengal Minister Dilip Ghosh said nobody listens to Rahul Gandhi in India, which is why he goes abroad and says these things.

"A blind person sees darkness even during the day. Today, India's GDP is an example for the world, and our foreign exchange reserves are at a record high. Under PM Modi's leadership, the country is safe, and people have been happy for 12 years. Only those hungry for power are unhappy. Since nobody listens to him here, he goes abroad and speaks," Ghosh said.

What did Rahul Gandhi say?

Lok Sabha MP Rahul Gandhi said India was heading toward a looming economic crisis, given the "massive" unemployment and deep-rooted concerns about the country's education system.

"The blunt thing is that India is sitting on an economic disaster. That's the reality. One can brush it aside, the media can brush it aside, but India's got a massive unemployment problem. India's got a massive problem with its education system," Gandhi said while speaking before a gathering at Columbia University.

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