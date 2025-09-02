BJP targets Pawan Khera over '2 voter IDs', Congress leader responds BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya has accused Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera of possessing two Electoral Photo Identity Cards (EPICs) in Delhi, calling Congress the "quintessential vote chor."

New Delhi:

Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) IT cell chief Amit Malviya reignited the political war over alleged voter fraud by accusing Congress of electoral malpractice. In a post on social media platform X, Malviya called Congress the “quintessential vote chor” and specifically targeted Pawan Khera for allegedly holding two active voter IDs one in Jangpura and another in the New Delhi assembly constituency.

The post came a day after Rahul Gandhi claimed a “hydrogen bomb” revelation was coming on BJP’s alleged manipulation of voter data.

Malviya further claimed that Khera’s double voter registration falls under two different Lok Sabha constituencies, East Delhi and New Delhi and urged the Election Commission of India (ECI) to act.

‘Has he voted twice?’

Malviya alleged that Khera may have violated electoral law by voting more than once. He demanded an investigation by the ECI and criticised Khera for holding press conferences in Bihar, which he said were meant to “mislead voters” and damage the credibility of India's electoral system. He also linked the allegations to a broader pattern, citing past cases, including Sonia Gandhi's alleged early voter registration and Rahul Gandhi's previous unsubstantiated claims about voter fraud in Karnataka and Maharashtra.

Congress Spokesperson Denies Charges

Responding to the accusations, Pawan Khera denied any wrongdoing and said he had shifted his residence from New Delhi in 2016. He claimed to have submitted the necessary documents to have his voter entry deleted but added that his name still appears in the New Delhi voter list despite his efforts. Khera argued that the issue exposes flaws in the Election Commission's voter list management, not personal malpractice. He called on the Commission to explain how such duplicate entries remain and demanded CCTV footage from past elections to prove he had not voted from the New Delhi seat after moving out.

“This is exactly what we’re saying. The voter list issues must be addressed. Why is my name still there? Who is voting in my name?” Khera told ANI. The exchange comes amid the Election Commission’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) drive aimed at cleaning up electoral rolls. Congress has objected to the process, claiming it lacks transparency and could be manipulated.

Malviya, however, claimed that the revision will expose how the Congress has allegedly "stolen mandates" for decades by enrolling illegal voters and non-citizens.