BJP demands action against YouTube channel for offensive video on Hindu deities

Though complaints have been lodged against the channel by social activists and heads of several outfits, police have not taken action, Tamil Nadu BJP General Secretary Karu Nagarajan said.

The BJP on Friday demanded that the Tamil Nadu police immediately take action against a YouTube channel and arrest those related to it for allegedly posting objectionable video- clips against Hindu deities. If the State government failed to take action, Tamil Nadu BJP would not be a mute spectator, the party said.

While the wounds caused by 'Karuppar Kootam,' a YouTube channel, which denigrated Lord Muruga, were yet to heal, similar channels have cropped up, said the saffron party's Tamil Nadu general secretary Karu Nagarajan. Naming one such YouTube channel and a person involved, Nagarajan said the channel was continuously targeting Hindu deities and obscenely portraying them.

Days ago, a video was posted by that channel on Lord Nataraja and it was the height of obscenity and it has hurt the sentiments of Hindus, he said.

Though complaints have been lodged against the channel by social activists and heads of several outfits, police have not taken action, he said. Hindu Makkal Katchi were among those who have complained against the channel. Karuppar Kootam's objectionable video appeared in 2020 and it led to an outrage. Following that, the channel's content was removed and those involved were arrested.

