Won't be afraid even if 1,000 cases are registered against me: BJP's Bagga targets AAP

BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, who got protection from arrest by the Punjab and Haryana High Court till May 10, on Sunday said that he will not be afraid even if 1,000 cases are lodged against him.

Attacking Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Bagga released a video saying that "if Kejriwal thinks that he has the power and the police and he can frighten the BJP activists, then he should register 1,000 cases against them not just one."

Bagga went on to say that "Kejriwal used Punjab ministers and AAP spokespersons against me which proves that they are afraid and cannot sleep properly."

"I thank the Punjab and Haryana High Court which proved that the country has rule of law. I also thank the Minorities Commission which has questioned the Punjab government on the issue of not letting me wear the turban. I believe that after the Minorities Commission's notice, the guilty will be punished."

Talking about the incident, Bagga said: "I had repeatedly told the Punjab Police that I cannot come out without a turban, let me wear it, but I was told that 'you will be allowed to do it in Punjab'. At the same time, a woman personnel of the Punjab Police had asked them to allow me to wear the turban but in vain."

On the complaint of AAP leader Sunny Ahluwalia, the Punjab Police have registered a case against Bagga in connection with giving provocative speeches, promoting hostility and criminal intimidation.

After Bagga's arrest by the Punjab Police, his father Preetpal Singh Bagga had registered a case of kidnapping against the Punjab Police.

