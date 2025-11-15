BJP suspends former Union Minister RK Singh, two others for anti-party activities Bihar BJP has suspended MLC Ashok Kumar Agarwal and Katihar Mayor Usha Agarwal for allegedly engaging in anti-party activities. The suspension followed Ashok Agarwal's controversial decision to field his son, Saurav Agarwal, as a candidate from Katihar on a VIP ticket.

New Delhi:

Following the Bihar Assembly elections 2025, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) took stern action against senior leader and former Union Minister RK Singh by suspending him from the party due to alleged anti-party activities on Saturday (November 15). RK Singh, who had served as the power minister in the Narendra Modi government and was a former Union Home Secretary, had been increasingly vocal against the party's internal dynamics.

He criticised several NDA leaders for corruption and factionalism and openly questioned the Election Commission’s handling of law and order issues during the elections, particularly pointing to the violence in Mokama as a failure of administration and the poll body.

Singh urged Bihar voters to reject candidates with criminal backgrounds, including some from within the NDA like Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary and gangster-turned-politician Anant Singh. His candid stance and accusations against party leaders compounded his estrangement, ultimately leading to his suspension. RK Singh’s suspension signals heightened internal party discipline following NDA’s electoral success but also hints at the brewing dissent within BJP’s ranks.​

Suspension of Bihar BJP MLC Ashok Agarwal and Katihar Mayor Usha Agarwal

In tandem with Singh’s suspension, Bihar BJP also suspended MLC Ashok Kumar Agarwal and his wife, Katihar Mayor Usha Agarwal, citing 'anti-party activities.' Ashok Agarwal controversially fielded his son, Saurav Agarwal, as a VIP candidate from Katihar, a move seen at odds with party directives. Both have been asked to submit their replies within a week, reflecting BJP’s stricter approach to discipline and internal coherence post-elections.​​

Election violence and administrative failures spotlighted

RK Singh sharply criticised the Election Commission (EC) for failing to uphold the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) after the murder of Jan Suraaj supporter Dularchand Yadav in Mokama during the campaign. Two police officers have since been suspended in connection with the incident, which Srinivasan termed "jungle raj" and an unacceptable failure of governance. Opposition leaders and civil society have echoed concerns over the deteriorating law and order situation during the elections, raising questions about administrative accountability.​

These developments underscore the post-election political turbulence in Bihar’s BJP, with the party reevaluating leadership roles and cracking down on dissent to maintain party discipline as it consolidates power in the state.​