BJP stalwart Lal Krishna Advani discharged from Delhi hospital after health improves

Former Deputy Prime Minister and veteran Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Lal Krishna Advani was discharged from a hospital in Delhi on Monday, days after he was hospitalised following a chest infection.

98-year-old Advani was admitted to Indraprastha Apollo Hospital on October 16, and was under the care of Dr Vinit Suri, who is a senior consultant in neurology. Advani, a BJP veteran who also served as party's national president, was discharged after his condition improved.

"Mr L.K. Advani, who was admitted to Apollo Hospitals on 16th October with a chest infection, is being discharged today. He has been under the care of Dr Vinit Suri, Senior Consultant - Neurology and has shown improvement in his medical status," the hospital said in a statement.

PM Modi met Advani recently

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Advani after he completed 25 years as a head of government. He arrived at the BJP stalwart's residence in New Delhi on Wednesday and sought his blessings.

PM Modi has been serving continuously as a head of government -- first as the chief minister of Gujarat for three terms and subsequently, as the prime minister of India after winning three Lok Sabha elections -- since October 7, 2001.

"Met Advani Ji at his residence and sought his blessings. His decades of public service and contribution to our national life have left a lasting imprint. He has played a pivotal role in strengthening India's progress," the prime minister had said on micro-blogging site X (previously Twitter).

Advani's legacy

Advani served as the Home Minister from 1999 to 2004 under the then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and was also Deputy Prime Minister from 2002 to 2004.

Born on November 8, 1927, in Karachi (present-day Pakistan), Advani joined the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) as a Swayamsevak in 1942. Then, he played a pivotal role in Indian politics, serving as BJP National President for three separate terms, from 1986 to 1990, 1993 to 1998, and 2004 to 2005, making him the longest-serving president in the party's history since its inception in 1980.

In recognition of his contribution to the nation, Advani was conferred with the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian award, by President Droupadi Murmu in March last year. Over a parliamentary career spanning nearly three decades, Advani has been widely acknowledged for his steadfast principles and leadership.