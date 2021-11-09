BJP, SP sides of same coin, want to make UP Polls Hindu-Muslim matter: Mayawati

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati.

Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Tuesday slammed BJP and Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party saying both are sides of the same coin and just wants to make polls a Hindu-Muslim matter.

"We don't see any difference between SP and BJP. They are two sides of the same coin. They just want to make the polls a Hindu-Muslim matter. We are confident that we will get an absolute majority, just like we got in 2007," Mayawati said.

"BSP won't have any "chunavi samjhauta" (poll agreement) with any party. We'll contest on our own. We're entering into agreement with people of all sections of society to bring them together -this alliance is permanent. Don't intend to enter into alliance with any party," Mayawati added.

"People of the state aren't going to easily believe the several poll promises made by Congress party, just like SP. Had Congress fulfilled even 50% of their poll promises they wouldn't have been out of power at the Centre, UP & in most of the states of the nation," Mayawati said slamming the grand old party.

"As polls are coming close, drama by BJP & other rival parties to lure people of the state has begun. The truth is that BJP governments, at the Centre & state, announcements of projects & inauguration of incomplete works in last 1.5-2 months will continue until polls," she mentioned.

ALSO READ | Fadnavis hits back at Malik: 'He has connections with underworld people convicted in '93 Mumbai blasts case'

ALSO READ | 'INC stands for I need commission': BJP hits back at Congress over Rafale jet deal allegations

Latest India News