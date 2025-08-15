BJP slams Rahul Gandhi for skipping Independence Day event at Red Fort: 'Lover of Pak' Rahul Gandhi however participated in flag hoisting event at Indira Bhawan alongside Congress Party chief Mallikarjun Kharge and other senior party colleagues. Earlier, he also wished the citizens of the country, hailing the sacrifices of the freedom fighters on social media platform X.

New Delhi:

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has criticised Congress leader and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi for skipping the Independence Day event at the Red Fort, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted the national flag and addressed the nation for over 103 minutes.

Calling his absence shameful behaviour, the saffron party’s spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said “Congress spokesperson in TV debate with me just now confirmed that ‘LoP’ Rahul Gandhi skipped 15th August Program at Red Fort. This was a national celebration but sadly Lover of Pakistan Rahul Gandhi – in Modi virodh does Desh & Sena Virodh! Shameful behaviour. Is this Sanvidhan and Sena ka Samman?”

Rahul Gandhi attends I-Day event at Indira Bhawan

Rahul Gandhi however participated in flag hoisting event at Indira Bhawan alongside Congress Party chief Mallikarjun Kharge and other senior party colleagues.

“We are committed to democracy and the constitution, and we will continue to protect it,” the Congress X handle wrote along with the pictures of Gandhi and Kharge.

Earlier, he also wished the citizens of the country, hailing the sacrifices of the freedom fighters on social media platform X.

“Heartfelt Independence Day greetings to all countrymen. This freedom, achieved through the sacrifices of great freedom fighters, is a resolve to build an India where justice rests on the foundation of truth and equality, and every heart is filled with respect and brotherhood. It is the duty of all of us to protect the pride and honor of this precious heritage. Jai Hind, Jai Bharat!” he posted.

Controversy over Rahul Gandhi’s seating last year

Congress leaders criticised the BJP for making Rahul Gandhi sit in the fifth row of the VIP section during the 2024 Independence Day celebration at the Red Fort. This irked many Congress leaders, who said it was disrespectful to the Lok Sabha LoP as he should be given the first row as per protocols.

The BJP however claimed the seating arrangements were made to accommodate the Olympians attending the event.