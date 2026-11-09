BJP tears into Congress over Kharge's 'Eid of happiness' remark on Diwali, alleges appeasement politics

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has come under fire from the Bharatiya Janata Party, which called him "anti-Sanatan" over his description of Diwali as "khushiyon Ka Eid" (Eid of Happiness). The BJP accused the opposition party of indulging in appeasement and vote-bank politics.

Kharge made the remark while speaking to reporters on the occasion of Diwali. Reacting to his comments, BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari accused the Congress of prioritising political appeasement even during a Hindu festival.

"Congress President calls Diwali ‘Khushiyon Ka Eid’! Even on Diwali, Congress thinks of appeasement & vote bank! Yesterday Sonia Gandhi cried for Babri, today Mr Kharge appeases in his Diwali message! Congress is Anti-Sanatan!" Bhandari wrote on X.

BJP drags Sonia Gandhi's Babri remarks

The BJP spokesperson also linked Kharge’s remarks to former Congress president Sonia Gandhi’s comments on the demolition of the Babri Masjid in 1992.

Gandhi’s comments came in an interview with British newspaper The Guardian ahead of the release of her memoir, Belonging: A Journey of Love.

Recalling the demolition of the Babri Masjid on December 6, 1992, Gandhi said she had cried after watching the incident unfold on television.

She said the demolition made her realise that India faced a long struggle to preserve its secular foundations. Gandhi also acknowledged that the Congress had been complacent in several ways, contributing partly to the rise of the BJP and its Hindutva politics.

Her remarks triggered a political exchange, with BJP leaders accusing the Congress of displaying sympathy towards Mughal ruler Babur and questioning her account of watching the demolition on television.

Sudhanshu Trivedi questions Congress’s stand

Reacting to Gandhi’s comments, Rajya Sabha MP and BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi accused the Congress of continuing to harbour sympathy for Babur.

"This shows that Babur was in the heart of the Congress party back then, and he remains in its heart even today," Trivedi told reporters in Delhi.

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