BJP says only 440 jobs given by Delhi govt since 2015; AAP refutes and claims 12 lakh jobs given

BJP leader Manoj Tiwari while addressing a presser in New Delhi.

AAP Vs BJP: Leaders of the ruling party have again accused Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of lying over the data given related to jobs in the national capital. According to the BJP leaders, the AAP government has claimed that it provided 12 lakh jobs to youngsters in the national capital but in reality, it has given only 440 jobs since 2015.

It cites RTI's reply to back its claims.

AAP termed the allegations "ridiculous" and said the BJP leaders were citing an RTI response of the Employment Directorate which itself stated that they do not maintain government-wide and state-wide data on jobs generated.

Kejriwal has claimed that 12 lakh jobs were given by his government, but only 440 jobs were given to the aspirants during his rule since 2015, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari told a press conference here.

Kejriwal is the biggest liar

"Kejriwal is the biggest liar and the most corrupt and dishonest chief minister in the country. It sounds good that 12 lakh jobs have been given, but it is a false claim as has been proved by a RTI reply of his government itself," he said.

Kejriwal promised jobs for all unemployed youngsters in Assam

During his visit to Assam on Sunday, Kejriwal promised jobs for all unemployed youngsters if the AAP is voted to power in the northeastern state and said his party has given employment to 12 lakh people in Delhi in seven years and 28,000 people in Punjab in a year.

BJP MLA Ajay Mahawar said of the 440 jobs given by the AAP government in Delhi from 2015 to 2023, 176 were given in 2015, 102 in 2016, 66 in 2017, 68 in 2018 and 28 in 2020.

"Kejriwal failed to provide a single job in 2019, 2021, 2022 and 2023"

The Kejriwal government failed to provide a single job in 2019, 2021, 2022 and 2023, he added. Mahawar said till March 14, the total number of registered candidates on the job portal created by the Delhi government was 15,76,846, which increased to 15,91,328 a day later.

A statement from AAP, however, said that just the number of bus marshalls appointed in Delhi is over 13,000. The Delhi government has already presented a detailed summary of the 12 lakh jobs in the Assembly, including nearly two lakh jobs in the government, it said.

(With inputs from PTI)

