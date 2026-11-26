The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to launch a nationwide outreach campaign, 'Seva Doot Abhiyan', from December 1 to December 25 to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi completing 25 years in public life. Under the 25-day programme, senior party leaders and workers will visit villages, towns and urban neighbourhoods to interact directly with people, share information about government welfare schemes and understand local concerns.

The campaign will focus on taking details of Central and state government welfare schemes to households, identifying eligible people who have not been able to access their benefits and helping them with registration. The party also plans to collect public feedback, complaints and suggestions and take them to the administration and government for possible action.

BJP national general secretary Harish Dwivedi has been appointed the campaign's coordinator. The party is also preparing to give special attention to states where elections are due in the coming period, including Uttar Pradesh and Punjab.

BJP leaders to spend 25 days in Assembly constituencies

Under the campaign, senior BJP leaders and workers will spend 25 days in different Assembly constituencies, interacting with residents across villages, towns and urban areas.

The objective is to assess how government welfare schemes are being implemented at the grassroots level and whether eligible beneficiaries are receiving the intended benefits. Leaders will also hold direct conversations with residents to understand their local concerns, requirements and expectations.

The campaign is planned as a residential outreach exercise, with Seva Doots expected to stay in constituencies outside their home districts. According to the campaign plan, they will spend at least five days in each mandal to establish contact with local communities.

Seva Doots to take government schemes to households

Specially appointed Seva Doots will play a key role in the initiative alongside regular party workers. They will visit Assembly constituencies, mandals, villages and wards to inform people about welfare schemes run by the Central and state governments.

Their responsibilities will include explaining the eligibility criteria and application process for different schemes so that people can understand how to access the available benefits.

The campaign will also involve identifying people who are eligible for government assistance but have not been able to avail themselves of the benefits. Seva Doots will help such individuals with registration and enrolment so that they can apply for the relevant schemes.

The party's stated objective is to identify gaps in the delivery of welfare programmes and improve awareness about government initiatives at the local level.

Public grievances and suggestions to be taken to government

Apart from spreading awareness about welfare schemes, the campaign will focus on collecting feedback from residents. Seva Doots and party workers will record local problems, complaints and suggestions during their interactions.

The information gathered during these visits will be shared with the administration and government departments so that the concerns can be examined and addressed.

The exercise is also expected to help the party understand the ground-level impact of welfare schemes and identify areas where their implementation may need attention.

Poll-bound states to receive special attention

The BJP plans to give particular attention to states where Assembly elections are due in the coming period, including Uttar Pradesh and Punjab. Senior leaders will be assigned programmes in these states as part of the nationwide outreach initiative.

The campaign is expected to provide an opportunity for the party to interact directly with beneficiaries, assess public feedback on government schemes and understand local expectations ahead of the elections.

Preparations underway in several states

Preparations for the campaign have gathered pace in several states, including Bihar, Jammu and Kashmir, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Maharashtra. Workshops and organisational meetings are being held to finalise the deployment of Seva Doots and the implementation strategy.

In Jammu and Kashmir, the party plans to deploy Seva Doots outside their home districts in assigned Assembly constituencies. They will be expected to spend at least five days in each mandal, meeting residents and understanding local issues.

The campaign is scheduled to run from December 1 to December 25, with its conclusion coinciding with Good Governance Day, observed on the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

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