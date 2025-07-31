BJP says 'Hindu terror' theory busted, slams Congress after Malegaon blast verdict Six people were killed and more than 100 injured when an explosive device strapped to a motorcycle went off near a mosque in the Malegaon town, located about 200 km from Mumbai, on September 29, 2008.

New Delhi:

A special court in Mumbai on Thursday acquitted all seven accused, including former BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur and Lt Col Prasad Purohit, in the September 2008 Malegaon blast case in which six persons were killed and 101 others injured. Reacting to the development, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) launched a scathing attack on Congress, accusing it of doing vote bank politics in the Malegaon case. Addressing a press conference, senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad said that the Congress' narrative of "Hindu terror" has completely collapsed. He termed the case a "conspiracy for vote bank politics" and hailed the court's decision as a victory of truth.

Prasad pointed out that there was no concrete evidence against any of the accused. He specifically mentioned BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur, who was accused of her motorcycle being used in the blast, and Colonel Prasad Purohit, who had served in counter-terrorism operations in Kashmir.

Highlighting the alleged mistreatment of the accused, Prasad said, "Pragya was tortured so badly that she could barely walk afterwards." The senior BJP leader also accused the Congress of using the case to malign a community and divide the country for political gain.

What did the court say?

Special Judge AK Lahoti, assigned to hear cases of the National Investigation Agency (NIA), flagged several loopholes in the prosecution's case and the investigation carried out, and said the accused persons deserved the benefit of doubt. The judge, while reading out the judgment, said there was no "reliable and cogent" evidence to prove the case beyond reasonable doubt.

The provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) were not applicable to the case, the court said. The court also said it was not established that the motorbike used in the blast was registered in the name of Thakur, as claimed by the prosecution.

Malegaon blast case

Six people were killed and more than 100 were injured when an explosive device strapped to a motorcycle went off near a mosque in the town, located about 200 km from Mumbai, on September 29, 2008. The blast took place during the holy month of Ramzan, just before the Navratri festival, the NIA pointed out, claiming the intention of the accused was to strike terror in a section of the Muslim community.

The case was initially probed by the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) before being transferred to the NIA in 2011. The trial in the case began in 2018 after the court framed charges against the seven accused. The charges comprised UAPA sections 16 (committing terrorist act) and 18 (conspiring to commit terrorist act) and various IPC sections, including 120 (b) (criminal conspiracy), 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 153 (a) (promoting enmity between two religious groups).

