Jammu and Kashmir: BJP sarpanch, wife shot dead by terrorists in Anantnag

BJP sarpanch, wife shot dead by terrorists in J-K's Anantnag

A BJP sarpanch and his wife were shot dead by terrorists in the Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday.

According to reports, terrorists fired on Ghulam Rasool Dar, also the Kulgam district president of the BJP's Kisan Morcha, and his wife in Anantnag town in south Kashmir.

The two were rushed to a hospital where they succumbed to their injuries, news agency PTI quoted a police official, as saying.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha condemned the terror attack on the BJP leader and his wife and said that the perpetrators behind the 'coward' attack will be brought to justice soon.

"I strongly condemn brutal terrorist attack on Sarpanch GH Rasool Dar and his wife Jawhara Banoo of Redwani Bala, Kulgam. This is act of cowardice and perpetrators of violence will be brought to justice very soon. My deepest condolences to bereaved family in this time of grief," news agency ANI quoted LG Sinha, as saying.

Dar, a resident of Kulgam's Redwani, was a sarpanch affiliated with the BJP. He had unsuccessfully contested the last year's District Development Council elections.

Dar was currently living in a rented accommodation in Anantnag.

