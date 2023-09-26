BJP's Shahnawaz Hussain suffers cardiac arrest, admitted to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain

Senior BJP leader and former Union Minister Shahnawaz Hussain was admitted to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital after suffering cardiac arrest on Tuesday.

"Angioplasty has been done under the supervision of Dr Jalil Parker. Hussain's condition is fine now, he is currently admitted to the ICU," said sources.

Hussain is one of the prominent BJP leaders in Bihar. He was the Bihar Industries Minister during the NDA government in the state.

He was one of the youngest Union Ministers in Atal Bihar Vajpayee's Cabinet. The BJP leader held several portfolios, including Minister of State, Ministry of Food Processing Industries, Minister of State, Ministry of Human Resource Development, Minister of State (Independent Charge), Ministry of Coal, Minister of Civil Aviation and Minister of Textiles during Vajpayee regime.

