BJP's paper-flower only has odour of 'lies': Akhilesh Yadav on recent I-T raids on perfume traders

Samajwadi Party's national president Akhilesh Yadav on Friday slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and described the Income Tax raids ar properties linked to party MLC Pushparaj Jain as 'politically motivated'. Addressing the media in Kannauj, he alleged that the BJP wants to defame the Samajwadi Party ahead of the upcoming Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh.

The former UP chief minister said that the BJP is frustrated because the person they wanted to catch (Piyush Jian) turned out to be their own man.

"BJP is trying to pollute SP's name. Those who spread the smell of hatred will not like fragrance of perfume. Earlier they mistakenly conducted raids at the residence of their own man and now to cover that they are conducting searches on residences SP leaders," the SP chief told reporters.

Earlier this morning, the Income Tax department conducted raids at 50 premises belonging to Samajwadi Party MLC Pushapraj Jain (Pammi Jain), who also deals in the perfumery compounds business and another businessman Babu Mian in Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj. Babu Mian also deals in the perfume business and lives in Kannauj. A team of the Mumbai Income Tax Department is conducting the raids.

The names of Pammi Jain and Babu Mian cropped up during the raid at Peeyush Jain's premises who was arrested by the Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) from Kannauj.

The raids come days after a tax raid on Uttar Pradesh businessman Piyush Jain uncovered piles of cash and gold.

