BJP's Gowtham Kumar elected 54th Mayor of Bengaluru

BJP corporator from  Jogupalya, M Gowtham has been elected as the Mayor of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) defeating Congress/JDS joint nominee R S Sathyanarayana.  Gowtham secured 129 votes out of the total 249, while Sathyanarayana could only manage 112 votes. 

Bengaluru Published on: October 01, 2019 14:20 IST
BJP corporator from  Jogupalya, M Gowtham has been elected as the Mayor of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) defeating Congress/JDS joint nominee R S Sathyanarayana. 

Gowtham secured 129 votes out of the total 249 cast while Sathyanarayana could only manage 112 votes. 

The electoral college, comprised of city corporators, Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha members, MLAs and the MLCs from Bengaluru.

Despite emerging as the single largest party in the BBMP (Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike) council in 2015 by winning 101 seats out of 198 seats, the BJP was not able to get the post of mayor or deputy mayor as it fell short on numbers in the electoral college.

The major blow to BJP's rivals Congress and the JD(S), which continue to have coalition in the BBMP council, was the disqualification of several of their MLAs by the then Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar earlier this year after their resignation.

The five-city MLAs among them -- Munirathna, S T Somashekhar, Byrathi Basavaraj, K Gopalaiah and R Roshan Baig -- could not vote.

Soon after winning the election, a celebration broke out at Kumar's residence with distribution of sweets.

However, there were protests too against his victory. Pro-Kannada organisation Kannada Chalavali (Vatal Paksha) staged a protest in the city alleging that an 'outsider' has been made the city mayor.

Kumar, who is originally from Rajasthan, hails from Jain community.

