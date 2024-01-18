'BJP's aim is to arrest Arvind Kejriwal': AAP responds to ED summons to Delhi CM

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Arvind Kejriwal

The BJP is "misusing" the ED to stop Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal from campaigning for Lok Sabha polls, the AAP said after the probe agency again sent a summons to the AAP chief on Thursday.

Questioning the timing of the Enforcement Directorate's summons to Arvind Kejriwal, AAP said, "BJP's aim is to arrest Kejriwal. ED has written that CM Kejriwal is not an accused, so why summons and arrest?" "Corrupt leaders go to BJP, their cases are closed. We have not committed corruption, and none of our leaders will join BJP," it added.

Kejriwal to arrive in Goa for three-day visit

Arvind Kejriwal will arrive in Goa on Thursday afternoon as part of his three-day visit to the coastal state aimed at taking stock of the party's preparations for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, a party functionary said. His visit assumes significance in light of the summons issued to him by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), asking him to appear before it on Thursday in connection with the Delhi excise policy case. Kejriwal was issued the ED summons last week for the fourth time after he skipped summons thrice earlier.