BJP responds to P Chidambaram's remark on INDIA bloc: 'Congress too has no future' The former Union finance minister warned that the INDIA bloc was fighting against a "formidable machinery", which must be fought on all fronts.

The BJP on Friday responded strongly at the Congress over its leader P Chidambaram's remark on the opposition INDIA alliance, saying even Rahul Gandhi's "close aide" knows that the party has no future.

The development comes after P Chidambaram on Thursday voiced concerns over the INDIA bloc, saying he was not sure if the opposition alliance was still intact.

Launching a scathing attack on P Chidambaram's remarks, BJP national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari said in a post on X, "Congress Leader P Chidambaram predicts: 'Opposition will not be intact in future, BJP is a formidable organisation'." "Even Rahul Gandhi's close aides know Congress has no future," he added.

While speaking at the launch of Salman Khurshid and Mritunjay Singh Yadav's book "Contesting Democratic Deficit", P Chidambaram said, "The future (of INDIA bloc) is not so bright, as Mritunjay Singh Yadav said. He seems to feel that the alliance is still intact, but I am not sure".

"It is only Salman (Khurshid) who can answer because he was part of the negotiating team for the INDIA bloc. If the alliance is totally intact, I will be very happy. But it shows at the seams that it is frayed," the Rajya Sabha MP said.

The Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) of opposition parties came together ahead of the last Lok Sabha elections to counter the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance at the Centre.

If the alliance is totally intact, I will be very happy. But it shows at the seams that it is frayed," Chidambaram said. He also hoped that the alliance can "still be put together, there's still time".

"In my experience and my reading of history, there has been no political party so formidably organised as the BJP. It's not just another political party. It's a machine behind a machine and the two machines control all the machineries in India,” he said.