BJP renews attack on Rahul Gandhi over 'frequent' foreign trips, calls him a 'puzzle, misfortune' for Congress

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday renewed its attack on Rahul Gandhi over his frequent foreign trips and said the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha keeps tarnishing India's image and wants to create an instability in the country. But despite his repeated electoral failures, the Congress keeps 'relaunching' Gandhi, the party said.

Speaking at a press conference in New Delhi, BJP's national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi said Gandhi meets 'suspicious people' during his foreign visits, which he described as anti-national. He said the Congress is not just attacking the BJP and the Hindu religion, but also targeting India's institutions to establish Gandhi.

Referring to Gandhi's recent Vietnam visit, he said the Congress' core philosophy is to harbour deep-seated hatred toward the Indian culture, adding the grand old party has not just jeopardised its own future but has also put the country's constitutional framework at stake.

"At the helm of this is a leader who, unfortunately, also serves as the Leader of the Opposition in the country," he said. "This is a misfortune—perhaps even more so for the Congress party than for the nation itself, as he has currently vanished from the country; according to reports, he is wandering somewhere in Vietnam."

"He has become a puzzle: both to the nation and to his own party. While Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s track record is full of achievements, Rahul Gandhi’s track record is fraught with problems for the Congress party," the Rajya Sabha member added.

The BJP leader said Congress is a 'dangerous position' due to its attempts to relaunch Gandhi, as the party has aligned itself with anti-national forces. Gandhi keeps meeting 'suspicious people' at 'undisclosed locations' during his 'undisclosed and mysterious' trips, he said.

"He (Rahul Gandhi) stated that anti-incumbency is an established truth in this country and that this phenomenon has persisted since the BJP came to power. I feel that, politically speaking, Rahul Gandhi is devoid of wisdom and knowledge; he fails to grasp the reality. Anti-incumbency has certainly been very consistent and strong against the Congress. He lacks an understanding of Indian politics," he stated.

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