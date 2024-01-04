BJP received over Rs 250 crore as donations from electoral trusts in 2022-23: ADR report

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE

ADR report: The BJP received a total of Rs 259.08 crore as donations by political parties from electoral trusts in 2022-23, according to the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) report.

The non-governmental organization focused on electoral reforms reported that approximately 25 percent of the donations went to the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS).

Corporate, business houses contributed over Rs 360 crore

According to an analysis of contribution reports of electoral trusts for 2022-23, 39 corporate and business houses contributed over Rs 363 crore to electoral trusts.

The Prudent Electoral Trust received contributions from 34 corporate and business houses, amounting to over Rs 360 crore. Additionally, one company contributed Rs 2 crore to the Samaj Electoral Trust, two companies contributed Rs 75.50 lakh to the Paribartan Electoral Trust, and two companies contributed Rs 50 lakh to the Triumph Electoral Trust, according to the ADR.

BJP received Rs 259.08 crore, BRS Rs 90 crore

According to the data shared by ADR, the BJP received Rs 259.08 crore, constituting 70.69 per cent of the total donations from electoral trusts to all political parties

While the BRS received Rs 90 crore, making up 24.56 per cent of the total donations. Three other political parties, namely YSR Congress, AAP, and Congress, collectively received Rs 17.40 crore, as per the ADR.

Prudent Electoral Trust contributed Rs 256.25 crore to the BJP, a decrease from Rs 336.50 crore in 2021-22, while Samaj ET Association donated Rs 1.50 crore to the BJP in 2022-23, as reported by the ADR.

Samaj Electoral Trust also donated Rs 50 lakh to the Congress, while Prudent Electoral Trust contributed to four parties: BJP, BRS, YSR Congress, and AAP.

