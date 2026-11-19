New Delhi:

The Bharatiya Janata Party, BJP has questioned transparency in the recently announced Punjab Public Service Commission PCS Main exam results on November 4, 2026. BJP national spokesperson and MP Sudhanshu Trivedi alleged that people connected to the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) ministers and leaders, families of officials majorly got selected in the PCS exam.

What's the controversy?

The controversy relates to the Punjab State Civil Services Combined Competitive Examination, for which the Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) issued a recruitment notification on January 3, 2025, for around 322 posts. The Main examination was conducted from April 1 to 10, 2026, and the results, declared on November 4, shortlisted around 751 candidates for the next stage.

Following the announcement, several groups of aspirants approached the High Court, alleging widespread procedural irregularities and seeking cancellation of the selection process as well as an independent investigation by the CBI or a Special Investigation Team (SIT).

BJP alleges 'mass corruption' in Punjab PCS exam

"There are four categories: one consists of people connected to the families of leaders and ministers; the second consists of people connected to the families of officials considered very close to this so-called staunchly honest government; and the third consists of people connected to the families of those facing corruption charges. The fourth category consists of people who have offered some floral tributes to the Aam Aadmi Party, directly or indirectly," he said addressing press.

He questioned the entire recruitment process, saying, "Look at the second category of those selected: the son of an Additional Superintending Engineer caught red-handed taking a bribe by the Vigilance Bureau has been selected; the son of a Tehsildar caught taking a ₹20,000 bribe has been selected; the son of a DIG arrested by the ED in a money laundering case has also been selected. How did these tainted characters become so rewarded in your selection process? I want to ask that self-proclaimed 'kattar imaandar' leader..."

The BJP MP highlighted reports which said that 24 per cent of the candidates from a single centre were successful. "The way candidates were selected in different rooms at four examination centres raises doubts in one's mind," he said. The Enforcement Directorate on December 28, 2024 submitted an affidavit in the Punjab and Haryana High Court containing a WhatsApp chat titled 'PPSC Interview Influence,' which in itself raises suspicion. "Numerous candidates have alleged that the evaluation of the qualifying exams in English and Punjabi was conducted in such a manner that several meritorious students who had qualified previously were not selected—perhaps another coincidence that a candidate who cleared prelims earlier could not qualify in the proficiency test this time—and it was also alleged that research scholars were hired to check answer sheets," he added.

-With IANS Inputs.

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