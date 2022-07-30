Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE IMAGE) BJP questions Delhi govt's hurry to revert to old liquor policy after CBI probe ordered

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and its IT cell head Amit Malviya on Saturday hit out at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) led government in Delhi asking why the government is in a hurry to revert to the old liquor policy after CBI inquiry was ordered.

Malviya also claimed that it's an admission of violations, corruption and loss to exchequer.

"If the new excise policy of Kejriwal isn’t a mega scam, then why is his Govt rushing to revert to the old policy after CBI inquiry was ordered?

In other words, it is an admission of violations, corruption and loss to exchequer as pointed out," Malviya said on Twitter. "Sisodia to join Satyendra in jail?," he also said.

Amid an ongoing investigation by Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) and a face-off between Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena and the Delhi government, the liquor policy row in the capital took a fresh turn. With only two days left for the current excise policy to expire, the Delhi government has decided to go back to the old regime of retail liquor sales for six months. The Excise Policy 2021-22, which was extended twice after March 31 for two months each, will expire on July 31. However, the draft policy has yet to be sent to Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena for approval.

The strained ties between the Centre and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi worsened last week when Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena recommended a CBI probe into the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22, holding Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, in-charge of the excise department, accountable. Right after this move, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal lashed out at the Centre, saying the Lieutenant Governor was making "false allegations" and leaders of the AAP were "not afraid of jail".

The Lt Governor's move follows a report submitted by Delhi Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar on the matter. The report, which officials said was submitted on July 8, accuses Sisodia of providing undue benefits to liquor vend licencees in lieu of "kickbacks" and "commissions" and the money being used in the recent Punjab elections.

