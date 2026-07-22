BJP plans nationwide protests today, Congress offices likely to be gheraoed over Rahul's PM residence stir

New Delhi:

The political confrontation over the NEET paper leak controversy is expected to intensify on Wednesday, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) reportedly planning nationwide protests and demonstrations outside Congress offices across the country. The move comes a day after Congress MP and the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, staged a protest outside Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence, escalating the ongoing face-off between the ruling party and the Opposition. While the Congress has continued to demand the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET paper leak issue, the Centre has maintained that it is ready for a discussion on the matter in Parliament.

BJP prepares to protest outside Congress offices

According to information available, the BJP is likely to organise protests outside state Congress headquarters across the country. The party has accused Rahul Gandhi of deliberately creating a law and order situation by staging a protest outside the Prime Minister's residence. The BJP has alleged that the Congress attempted to compromise the Prime Minister's security and accused the Opposition party of encouraging a political culture of protesting outside the residences of political rivals. The proposed demonstrations are expected to be held in protest against what the BJP describes as Congress' conduct during Tuesday's agitation.

NEET row continues to dominate political discourse

The NEET paper leak controversy remains at the centre of the political battle, with the Congress continuing to press for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Rahul Gandhi, who had earlier demanded a discussion on the issue in both Houses of Parliament, has now expanded his demands to include the resignation of both Dharmendra Pradhan and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

However, the government has accused Rahul Gandhi of repeatedly changing his demands. Breaking his silence on the controversy, Dharmendra Pradhan alleged that the Congress was using students for political purposes.

Opposition leaders rally behind Jantar Mantar protest

The protest at Jantar Mantar has also drawn support from several Opposition leaders. Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal visited the protest site during the day, while Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray extended his support by joining the demonstration later in the evening. Notably, Rahul Gandhi has remained one of the most active political leaders associated with the ongoing protest movement, frequently participating in demonstrations and raising the issue both inside and outside Parliament.

Government reaches out to Sonam Wangchuk

Meanwhile, the Centre initiated dialogue late on Tuesday night in an apparent attempt to break the prevailing deadlock. Union Ministers Jitendra Singh and JP Nadda met activist Sonam Wangchuk at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram, where he is undergoing treatment while continuing his indefinite hunger strike. The meeting is being viewed as a major outreach effort by the government to resolve the ongoing impasse through dialogue.

Parliament likely to witness another stormy day

With the Opposition determined to corner the government over the NEET paper leak and the BJP preparing protests against the Congress, Parliament is expected to witness another day of heated exchanges. The political battle is now unfolding simultaneously inside Parliament and on the streets, indicating that the standoff is far from over.

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